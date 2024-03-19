Local hospital raises its minimum wage

Submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital announced today it has raised its minimum wage for hospital associates from $14 per hour to $16 per hour. That change took effect Sunday March 17. This is part of a larger mission for OhioHealth to invest more than $1 million towards associates’ compensation and benefits.

The plan also includes the process of comparing pay ranges to market data for jobs across Van Wert Hospital and Van Wert Physicians Group. This will be done in phases over the next six months.

“The talent of our associates is our greatest asset,” said Joy Bischoff, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “We are committed to maintaining fair, equitable and consistent pay administration practices. OhioHealth’s compensation philosophy supports the goal to attract, motivate and retain associates using market-based pay ranges and practices that reward performance and development.”

Approximately 100 Van Wert Hospital associates will benefit from the new starting pay rate.

For more information about Van Wert Hospital and healthcare services offered, click here.