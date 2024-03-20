VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/19/2024

Tuesday March 19, 2024

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

6:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point to deliver a message.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a subject not breathing.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Delphos to Ridge Cemetery.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pollock Road in Union Township to take a report on missing property.

12:52 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary and trespassing in a babitation. Amanda Jo Trejo, 41 of Putnam County is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Herman Road in Mercer County to assist on a structure fire.

3:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the area of Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had passed out.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of a slow moving vehicle.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a utility wire in the roadway.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rousch Road in Washington Township on a report of property damage.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township on a report of domestic violence. Mark Alan Mefferd, 58, of Union Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on three counts of domestic violence, aggravated menacing and using weapons while intoxicated, all first degree felonies, and resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor. Paulding County deputies assisted at the scene.

8:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a report of a fire in some woods.

8:40 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a ditch fire.