Singer coming to Liberty Baptist Church

Guest gospel singer Mike Radebaugh will be singing at 10:45 a.m. Easter Sunday, March 31, at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St., Van Wert.

Mike Radebaugh

Radeburg is from Akron, Ohio and has been in church music ministries for over 50 years. He is not only a gospel solo singer, but for years has been a part of several gospel quartets. Most recently he has been singing and playing the bass in a bluegrass group called “Ohio Crossroads.”

Liberty Baptist will also be hosting a free Easter Breakfast from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, March 31 in the church’s Fellowship Hall and Youth Room. At 10 am, a brief movie of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Christ will be shown in the church’s main auditorium. The main Easter service will start at 10:45 am which will include congregational singing, special songs by Radebaugh and an Easter sermon by Pastor Jim Burns.

The public is invited and there is no charge for any of the church’s Easter activities.

For more information please check out Liberty Baptist Church’s Facebook page. You can also access the main Easter service from the church’s livestream video on Facebook, Youtube channel and the church’s website, lbcvw.org