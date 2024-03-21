St. Paul’s Church sets Holy Week services

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — St. Paul’s Church, located at 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City, will hold a Maundy Thursday Communion service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

St. Paul’s church will also host the Convoy Community Good Friday service at 12 p.m. Friday, March 29. Light refreshments will be served following the service.

The church will celebrate Resurrection Day at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, March 31. The people of St. Paul’s Church invite everyone to join them for these special services.