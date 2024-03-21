VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/20/2024

Wednesday March 20, 2024

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with high blood pressure.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property.

11:58 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint at a location in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a bad check.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.