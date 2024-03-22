VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/21/2024

Thursday March 21, 2024

9:34 a.m. – Deputies assisted with an unruly juvenile at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township to assist a subject who may have been in mental distress.

1:14 p.m.- Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a car vs. semi Crash on Ohio 81 west of U.S. 127. A 2012 Honda Civic driven by Joan I. Gilleo, 65, of Celina crossed the center line and struck a 2023 Kenworth Tractor Trailer. The driver of the 2012 Honda Civic had to be extricated from the vehicle and was then transported to Ohio Health in Van Wert by Ohio City EMS where Lutheran Air then flew her to Fort Wayne.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies contacted a resident on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of chickens and ducks being killed by a stray dog.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies contacted a resident on a complaint of forgery involving their bank account.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township on a report of a occupied vehicle parked along the roadway.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township on a report of a stray dog.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a Putnam County Court for failure to appear. Kevin Alan Keirns, 36, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending transfer to Putnam County.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle being left on private property.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of domestic violence. Thomas Simonski, 60, of Ohio City was arrested on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.