Van Wert Police blotter 3/17-3/24/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 17 – conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Briarwood Court.

Sunday, March 17 – arrested Catherine Perry for theft without consent at Walmart.

Tuesday, March 19 – officers and EMS were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Chestnut St. for an unconscious male.

Wednesday, March 20 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, March 20 – received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of S. Vine St.

Wednesday, March 20 – arrested James Adam Lee Vibbert for a probation violation in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, March 20 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Wednesday, March 20 – arrested Nicolas Burgoon for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, March 20 – took a theft report at Walmart.

Thursday, March 21 – located a suspicious person in the alley behind the 500 block of N. Walnut St. It resulted in a drug investigation being generated.

Thursday, March 21 – a drive-off theft of gas was reported in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Friday, March 22 – assisted EMS with a squad run while at the hospital.

Friday, March 22 – a report was made in reference to menacing at the Goedde building.

Saturday, March 23 – the theft of a mailbox was reported in the 500 block of Blaine St.

Saturday, March 23 – a resident in the 400 block of Bonnewitz Ave reported someone damaged her mailbox and threw it on to the neighbor’s property.

Saturday, March 23 – arrested Allison L. Tovar for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, March 23 – a two-vehicle accident occurred in the Dollar Tree parking lot.

Sunday, March 24 – a welfare check was done in the 800 block of N. Washington St.