VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/22/2024

Friday March 22, 2024

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a complaint of domestic violence.

10:03 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of a field fire.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Jeremy James Cole, 33, of Wren is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Center Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township to check the welfare of a juvenile who had not reported for school.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Front Street in Glenmore on a complaint of loose farm animals.

2:10 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a report of domestic violence.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.