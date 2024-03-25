VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/23/2024

Saturday March 23, 2024

7:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a dog bite from a loose dog.

8:18 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a loose dog.

8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to assist a resident.

9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit one was northbound on US 127. Approximately 1/2 mile south of Ohio 709, unit two was passing a semi and going southbound. Unit one swerved to right to avoid unit two. Unit two struck unit one’s mirror and unit one went off right side of road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, went off left side of road, struck a ditch and an old control box and came back on road. Unit two continued on without stopping.

12:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a report of loose hogs.

9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.