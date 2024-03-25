VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/24/2024

Sunday March 24, 2024

1:45 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a location on U.S. 33 in Adams County Indiana for a structure fire.

2:19 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:06 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to check for a runaway juvenile.

10:26 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:39 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a residence on Bank Street in the City of Delphos for an activated smoke detector.

3:03 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township on a report of a subject not breathing.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township on a report of a missing adult. The subject was later located at 10:05 p.m. on Masters Road. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Allen County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County CERT, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Spencerville Fire, Middle Point Fire, and Ohio City Fire.

7:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.