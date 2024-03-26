VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/25/2024

Monday March 25, 2024

2:26 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

5:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

6:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of a violation of protection prder.

9:03 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:34 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on a complaint of identity theft.

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation, and a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Ronald Lee Runyon, 46 of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:53 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a report of a brush fire on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township.

6:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with an unruly juvenile.