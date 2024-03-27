VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/26/2024

Tuesday March 26, 2024

12:21 a.m. – Deputies checked an area between the City of Van Wert and the City of Delphos to check the welfare of a subject.

1:16 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a subject that may have been in mental distress.

7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2020 Subaru Legacy driven by Vanessa Espinoza was eastbound on U.S. 30 approaching the exit to Lincoln Highway. Espinoza swerved to avoid metal debris in roadway and ran off right side of roadway and struck the exit sign for Lincoln Highway and broke it off and it came to rest along the right side of exit. No injuries were reported.

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jacob Cruz of Fort Jennings was traveling west in the 16000 block of U.S. 224, and went off the right side of the roadway sliding sideways for a distance before rolling one time and coming to a rest, still on the right side of the roadway. Cruz was not injured in the crash and was able to exit the vehicle by himself. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Hauge towing. Cruz was issued a citation for failure to maintain reasonable control.

8:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of theft.

1151 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location Liberty Union Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject who had fallen.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert on a complaint of domestic violence that had previously occurred in the county.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of juveniles trespassing.

4:31 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township for a subject who was ill.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. James R. Aldrich, 54, of Lima was transported from the Auglaize County Jail to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Evans Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of a subject moving surveyor property markers.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a noise disturbance.