VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/27/2024

Wednesday March 27, 2024

8:25 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dull Robison Road on a complaint of theft from a location on Wren Landeck Road.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a juvenile.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to investigate a report of a subject being found deceased.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject with a leg injury.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Guilford Road in York Township on a complaint of domestic violence.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Bredeick Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:45 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies took a report from a county resident on a complaint of theft of a trailer from a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. Black 2023 PJ Tilt Trailer with wood deck.

11:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles knocking on their doors and windows.