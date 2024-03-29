Evan Purmont elected as new chairman

Bill Purmort has announced he will step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Central Insurance, effective April 1. In a meeting held on March 26, the board unanimously elected Evan Purmort as its new Chairman, effective April 1.

Bill began his career at Central in 1979 and held multiple positions across the company before becoming CEO, President and Chairman of the Board in 1994. During his tenure as CEO and President, Bill grew Central’s premiums from $183 million to $767 million. He committed his career to an unwavering dedication to Central’s employees while also ensuring an enduring future for the independent agency system. He also prioritized charitable contributions to foster the growth and well-being of the local Van Wert community, donating both his time and leadership for over 45 years. Bill retired as CEO and president in 2020 but stayed on as chairman.

Bill Purmort, Evan Purmort

“It’s impossible to describe Bill’s impact on this company and on me personally,” said Evan Purmort, Chairman-elect, CEO, President. “Bill measured our success on the degree to which we fulfilled the promise in any given year and on how well we positioned ourselves to do so in the future. He achieved that success year after year because of his commitment to people and culture.”

“This mentality and his service to others will fuel Central for many decades to come,” he added. “It is with deep honor and responsibility that I embrace the task of advancing and expanding the mission and vision that Bill has so passionately established over his lifetime.”

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central Insurance remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City. Central Insurance has combined assets of more than $2 billion. Central Insurance’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).