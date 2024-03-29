VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/28/2024

Thursday March 28, 2024

5:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle.

6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

8:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a vehicle going off the roadway. There was no damage or injuries reported.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of criminal damaging.

6:33 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a subject who was ill.

7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in mental distress.

11:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township to contact with a resident for the hospital.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.