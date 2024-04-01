VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/30/2024

Saturday, March 30, 2024

1:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of an unwanted subject.

4:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their motor vehicle.

4:50 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject who was injured from a previous fall.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

7:08 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle that struck a mailbox. Unit 1, a blue 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Jeffrey Parrish, was westbound on Sheets Road.The driver blacked out and went off the north side of the road. The Sierra then struck a mailbox and continued to travel in the north ditch until it struck a roadside and shortly after came to a stop. No signs of impairmentwere found. The driver refused medical treatment.