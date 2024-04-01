VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/31/2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township, no injuries were reported.

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a second motor vehicle crash On U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township. Daviyon Tubbs was traveling north bound on US 127 near the intersection of SR 709, during that time he witnessed a semi traveling south bound and a vehicle attempting to overtake the semi. Daviyon also saw that there was not enough space between his vehicle and the one overtaking the Semi. To avoid a head on collision with the vehicle driving around the semi, Daviyon drove off the right side of the road into the ditch and while in the ditch he hit a gravel embankment which was an entrance to a farmer’s field. It should also be noted that upon my arrival to Daviyon’s location there were two individual’s that were employees of Spirit of Medical Transport and they had stopped to make sure Daviyon was okay and they advised me that they had watched the incident happen and they went on to say that they had watched Daviyon get ran off the road by the other vehicle as well. Daviyon’s car sustained front end damage that resulted in his vehicle being inoperable. Daviyon’s car was then towed away by Hague towing due to that fact. I also asked Daviyon if he saw what the vehicle driving at him looked like and he advised that he only saw headlights coming at him.

8:55 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to assist a subject who may have been in mental distress.

12:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer during a child exchange.

7:12 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Wellman Road in Washington Township for a subject with a shoulder injury.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:28 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township on a report of several utility poles leaning into the roadway.