VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/1/2024

Monday April 1, 2024

3:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 9-1-1 call.

5:23 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Lance J. Thompson, 42, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

11:26 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Civil Contempt. Casey J. Kaiser, 32, of Maumee is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcot Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by an Allen County Ohio Court for Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Constance J. Slavin, 31, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Road in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.