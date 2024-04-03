VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/2/2024

Tuesday April 2, 2024

3:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a report of high water across the roadway.

8:02 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of three stray dogs.

8:50 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

11:40 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 116 in York Township on a report of a semi-truck that was turning around and became stuck off the roadway.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for four Third Degree Felony Charges of Possession of Fentanyl, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Fentanyl, and Aggravated Trafficking. Rickie L. Welker, 41, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:11 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Canal Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of two loose dogs chasing children on bicycles.

5:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for an active smoke detector.