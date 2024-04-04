VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/3/2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

2:10 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:11 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township on a report a.m. reckless driving.

4:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject who may have been in mental distress. The subject was transported by Ohio City EMS for further treatment.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 709 in York Township on a report of a loose horse.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Allingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a live power line on the ground.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:04 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of State Route 81 in Jennings Township for a stray dog.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Union Township on a complaint of a subject who had brandished a gun. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clayworth Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

6:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of vehicle damage.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Road in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in the City of Van Wert on a complaint that had occurred earlier at a location in Ridge Township.