CNB to mark Community Banking Month

VW independent/submitted information

Traditionally, the month of April is recognized as National Community Banking Month. It focuses on the many contributions community banks make to the areas they serve through local lending, employee volunteerism and personal service.

During the month, Citizens National Bank will include a focus on fraud education as part of its 2024 campaign. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023 and banks continue to see increased cases among their own customer base. It’s CNB’s responsibility as a community bank to provide awareness of this growing problem and practical tips for customers to prevent it.

Every customer that comes in will be provided with a free gel pen that helps to prevent checks from being altered, along with tips for preventing fraud. CNB will highlight some of these tips on its in-branch TVs, as well as social media posts throughout the month.

Additionally, the bank will once again host Community Shred Day on Friday, April 26, offering the public an opportunity to safely shred personal information. Items to be shredded will be accepted during normal business hours of each office. There is a limit of three standard office size boxes or grocery bags per household. Items to be shredded could include:

Financial statements

Canceled and blank checks

Paycheck stubs

Credit card and account numbers

Personal records and tax records

Medical records

Any items containing a person’s social security number or signature.

Any mail or magazines that have personal identifiers

No need to remove staples or paper clips

**No electronic items will be accepted. All paper material will be destroyed by Allshred Services, a NAID certified company.

CNB offices will also have sweet treats available that day in celebration of Community Banking Month. The bank branches are also once again giving away community gift baskets at each office, highlighting unique items from each of the CNB markets. The baskets are valued at more than $150.

Entries can also be made online at the CNB website: https://www.cnbohio.com/community-banking-month-2024/.

A drawing for the baskets will be held Friday, April 26.