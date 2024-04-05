VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/4/2024

Thursday April 4, 2024

12:13 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:37 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Road in Liberty Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

1:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

1:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of reckless driving.

4:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a noise disturbance.

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 9-1-1 call.

6:42 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a subject with an injured finger.

8:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject with cardiac issues.

11:02 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of a stray dog.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for the charges of third-degree felony strangulation, and fourth-degree felony domestic violence. Chad Aaron Ratliff, 46, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:58 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill and Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

1:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with

abdominal pain.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

2:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on four counts of endangering children. Ryan Patrick Pittman Acosta, 30, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject possibly having a stroke.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked

out of their vehicle.

8:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

9:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with knee pain.