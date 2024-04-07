VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/5/2024
Friday April 5, 2024
6:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:03 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Gleeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a report of a loose dog.
9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Collins Road in Ridge Township.
11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:14 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Gleeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a report of a loose dog.
2:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with knee pain.
3:10 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of two loose dogs.
3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for an infant that had passed out.
4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a subject that had fallen.
4:08 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had passed out.
4:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.
4:57 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at Middle Point and Jennings Roads in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.
8:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was weak and dizzy.
POSTED: 04/07/24 at 8:27 am.