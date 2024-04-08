VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/6/2024

Saturday April 6, 2024

12:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having an allergic reaction.

12:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Elks Drive in the City of Van Wert.

2:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:08 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject having a panic attack.

4:41 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS, Willshire Fire and Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Piqua Rd. in Willshire Township with a report of subjects being trapped in the water. Unit one was eastbound on Piqua Rd. Approx. 0.2 miles east of Ohio Indiana State Line Rd. went off the left side of the roadway, drove into a flooded ditch and began to sink. The driver, CJ Rodriguez, 28, of Union City, Indiana was able to get out of the vehicle and up to the roadway, while a passenger, Sonia Anderson, 37, of Union City, Indiana stayed on the vehicle until emergency personnel arrived. She then fell into the water and was able to make it to the roadway, then was transported to Adams County Hospital by Wren EMS, Rodriguez and was charged with no operator’s license and failure to control, and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The vehicle was town from the scene by Hague Towing.

8:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a loose dog.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies served two warrants. The first was issued by Van Wert County Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Chancellor Scott Nelson, 28, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The second warrant was issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for fourth degree felony fheft of drugs. Christina Eve Lyons, 38, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Both subjects had been located by Van Wert Police.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Nicholas Daniel Burgoon, 25, of Ohio City is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was located by Van Wert Police.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township on a report of a three-year-old that wandered away. The child was located prior to deputy arrival.

11:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

12:28 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of a couple of ATVs running the roadways and causing damage.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Dawnja Sol Fuentes, 35, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Fuentes had been located by Van Wert City Police.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Ridge Cemetery.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren Fire and EMS. responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in Willshire Township. A 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Jeffery A. Knittle, 55, of Van Wert was northbound on Schumm Road, while a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by a juvenile was westbound on Willshire Ohio City Road. Knittle failed to stop at the stop sign of Schumm Road and Willshire Ohio City Road and struck the pickup truck on the driver’s side. After impact, Knittle’s vehicle went off the left side of the road, hit a stop sign, and rolled over before coming to rest on its tires in a field on the northwest corner of the intersection. The pickup truck spun and went off of the right side of the road and came to rest in a ditch. Unit Two came to rest in the ditch on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Three people were taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and Knittle was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Ohio City Fire and Van Wert Fire assisted at the scene.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove debris from the roadway.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bent Brook Drive in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township on a report of three suspicious vehicles parked on private property.