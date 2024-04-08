VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/7/2024

Sunday April 7, 2024

12:47 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with a leg injury.

1:06 a.m. – Deputies were patrolling an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. A vehicle was stopped for a speed violation. During the investigation the driver of the vehicle was requested to complete field sobriety testing due to an odor of alcohol. The driver of the vehicle, Brandon Potter, 38, of Ohio City was issued a citation for OVI-refusal, failure to reinstate his license, and speeding.

2:50 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to the 100 block of Main St. in the City of Van Wert for a report of smoke coming from a structure.

2:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

2:58 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of fentanyl, a fifth degree felony. Skyler M. Imler, 20, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. She was located by Van Wert City Police.

8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an abandoned truck on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township. The vehicle was in the middle of the southbound lane of travel running and occupied by a subject lying on the front seat. After further investigation and testing, Nicholas Andrew Rupp, 34, of Montpelier was issued a citation for driving under the influence.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted a transient from the City of Van Wert to Mercer County.

12:42 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

12:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of a field fire on Becker Road in Jennings Township.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township to assist a resident.

1:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

4:15 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township on a report of two loose dogs.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Haven Street in the Village of Scott to investigate a report of breaking and entering and theft.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a parking violation.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Werner Road in Tully Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

8:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Becker Road in Jennings Township for a field fire.