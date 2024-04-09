Van Wert Police blotter 3/31-4/7/24

Sunday, March 31 – officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, April 1 – a theft was reported at a Towne Center Blvd. location.

Tuesday, April 2 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Elm St. It remains under investigation.

Tuesday, April 2 – took a report for criminal damaging in the 500 block of S. Tyler St.

Tuesday, April 2 – a drug investigation was conducted in the 1100 block of Kear Road.

Tuesday, April 2 – officers took a report for a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, April 2 – arrested Linda Morris, 72, of Van Wert for OVI after a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Ervin Rd.

Wednesday, April 3 – a junk violation was observed in the 600 block of Cable St.

Wednesday, April 3 – a junk violation was observed in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 3 – arrested Sarah Allen on two failure to appear warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, April 3 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.

Thursday, April 4 – arrested Coral S. Fetzer for OVI after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, April 4 – arrested Summer Raye Jones, 34, of Van Wert for domestic violence and felonious assault after an incident in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Thursday, April 4 – an officer was assigned to Van Wert High School for a juvenile who was mentally distraught.

Thursday, April 4 – a domestic violence report was taken at the Van Wert Police Department.

Friday, April 5 – officers took a report of an abandoned bike.

Friday, April 5 – an unspecified non-criminal report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, April 5 – officers were called to the 300 block of S. Shannon St. where an investigation of domestic violence was conducted. No charges were filed.

Friday, April 5 – officers responded to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for a disorderly conduct incident.

Saturday, April 6 – Christina Lyons, 38, of Payne was arrested on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, April 6 – Chancellor Scott Nelson, 28, of Convoy was arrested on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division. The arrest was made in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, April 6 – arrested Nicholas Burgoon on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. During the arrest, Burgoon was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was charged for the violation.

Saturday, April 6 – several junk motor vehicles were removed from a property in the 100 block of S. Chestnut St. due to Van Wert city ordinance violations.

Saturday, April 6 – arrested Dawnja Sol Fuentes, 35, of Van Wert on multiple warrants while at Dollar General.

Saturday, April 6 – officers took a report for an unruly juvenile at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

Saturday, April 6 – police removed three vehicles from the roadway in the 400 block of S. Franklin St. after it was determined that the vehicles all had expired registration and were disabled. A utility trailer with no license plate was also removed from the road.

Saturday, April 6 – arrested Julie Ann Snyder Survilla, 48, for OVI and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Saturday, April 6 – arrested Jeffery Rider Jr., 38, of Van Wert for OVI in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Sunday, April 7 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of N. Race St.