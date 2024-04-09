VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/8/2024

Monday April 8, 2024

12:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who may have been in mental distress. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of trespassing.

12:23 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:13 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township. A 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by David Douglas of Chicago was attempting to exit the business at 1100 John Brown Road but the view was obstructed and Douglas collided with a 2014 Honda van driven by Cherry Lynn Klopfenstein of Paulding County. No injuries were reported.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilbert Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a property line dispute.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavette Road in Union Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

6:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fainted.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire & EMS, Van Wert EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City. A 2003 Polaris Predator 500 ATV operated by Kody Nicholas Detwiler, 34, of Ohio City was southbound on Ball Road near Snyder Road when Detwiler lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Lutheran Air made a scene flight, and Detwiler was transported to Lutheran Hospital.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Stacy M. Young, 47. of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of trespassing.