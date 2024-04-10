VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/9/24
Tuesday April 9, 2024
12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a subject who may have been in mental distress.
12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who may have been in mental distress.
8:31 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having chest pain.
8:49 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Forest Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.
11:45 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ecco R. Burker, 39, of Coldwater is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of reckless driving.
1:24 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a location in Mercer County for mutual aid on an injury accident.
2:09 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.
3:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ries Road in York Township on a complaint of criminal mischief.
3:36 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a field fire.
4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in Glenmore on a complaint of a loose cow.
6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.
7:28 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a civil issue with child custody.
7:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who passed out.
8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of identity theft.
8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.
8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a juvenile being unruly.
8:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Clayworth Road in Ridge Township on a report of a field fire.
9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township on a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway.
9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Ridge Township on a report of an injured deer.
9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a resident.
10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of reckless driving.
11:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
POSTED: 04/10/24 at 7:46 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement