VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/9/24

Tuesday April 9, 2024

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a subject who may have been in mental distress.

12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who may have been in mental distress.

8:31 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having chest pain.

8:49 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Forest Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ecco R. Burker, 39, of Coldwater is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of reckless driving.

1:24 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a location in Mercer County for mutual aid on an injury accident.

2:09 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ries Road in York Township on a complaint of criminal mischief.

3:36 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a field fire.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in Glenmore on a complaint of a loose cow.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a civil issue with child custody.

7:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who passed out.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of identity theft.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

8:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Clayworth Road in Ridge Township on a report of a field fire.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township on a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Ridge Township on a report of an injured deer.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a resident.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of reckless driving.

11:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.