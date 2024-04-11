VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/10/2024

Wednesday April 10, 2024

12:51 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

1:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an open line 911 call.

2:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:18 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

8:49 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Clarissa LaNeeta Jones, 27, of Ada is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

12:13 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Road in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street for a report of a suspicious person walking.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Bellis Road in Washington Township on a report of a fire.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious subject on the property.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township, no injuries were reported.