VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/11/2024

Thursday April 11, 2024

1:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Wren for a semi-truck that got stuck in a yard.

7:30 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2009 Buick Enclave driven by Talynn Garber, was southbound on U.S. 127, when vehicles in front of Garber slowed to either turn or slowed for a turning vehicle onto Convoy Road. She couldn’t slow down in time to miss hitting the truck in front of her, then swerved off the right side of the roadway, striking and breaking a utility pole, crossing over Convoy Road and then came to rest in the front yard of a home just south of that intersection. Garber was transported by Van Wert EMS for injuries sustained in the crash and her car was towed by 2A’s Auto.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Wren on a complaint of identity fraud.

6:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having seizures.

8:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.