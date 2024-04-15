Donation to help VWES therapy dept.

Lisa Straley (right), owner/operator of 3B Designs, joined by Eric Hurless (left), financial advisor with Edward Jones, recently presented a donation to Van Wert Elementary School therapists Janine Warneke and Jaime Gardner. Straley organized a benefit during March in support of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, allocating a portion of the proceeds to raise funds for the Van Wert Elementary School therapy department.

Hurless, whose daughter Bella (center) lives with cerebral palsy, generously agreed to match the amount raised by 3B Designs during the sale. Together, they raised $232, which will be used to purchase additional equipment for the children of Van Wert Elementary.

“We hope this small donation can make a large impact on kids needing additional help at school,” Hurless said. “We thank Lisa for thinking of Bella and for organizing this wonderful opportunity”

