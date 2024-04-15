Five boys named finalists for R.K. Thompson award

Finalists are (clockwise from top left): Keldyn Bill, Drew Deitemeyer, Jackson Dunlap, Derek Sellers and Rylan Sempkowski. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Five area boys have been selected as finalists for the 2024 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth, Keri McClure and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The program provides cash awards to Van Wert County High School seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what he has.

This year’s boys finalists include: Keldyn Bill, son of Heather Replogle; Andrew Deitemeyer, son of Shawn and Jennifer Deitemeyer; Jackson Dunlap, son of Matt Dunlap and Kristen Price; Derek Sellers, son of Mike and Erinn Sellers and Rylan Sempkowski, son of Curtis Sempkowski Jr. and Jennifer Porter.

Bill is a senior at Van Wert High School where he was a member of the Cougar Football program. Following graduation, Keldyn plans to attend college while continuing to compete in football. Work experience includes time at Walmart, Ragers and experience at the waste water treatment plant through the C.E.O. program.

Deitemeyer is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of National Honor Society, student council and Service Pack. Andrew also completes on the Cougar football and track and field teams. Following graduation, Andrew plans to continue his education and attend college. Work experiences include time with Deitemeyer Brothers in addition to managing his own mowing, landscaping, and snow removal business.

Dunlap is a senior at Lincolnview High School where he is a member of FFA and competes on the Lancer varsity baseball team. Other activities include participation in the D.A.R.E. demolition derby, membership at Salem United Methodist Church and Bo Jackson Elite Travel Baseball. Following graduation, Jackson plans to attend the Ohio State University majoring in marketing. Work experience includes time with Highpoint/Fireside Capital and Klosterman’s Pizza, while also operating his own power washing business.

Sellers is a senior at Lincolnview High School where he is a member of National Honor Society and FFA and has participated in the Lincolnview band. Outside of school, Derek is a member of Trinity Global Methodist Youth Group and competes in Power Chair Soccer at Turnstone. After graduation, Derek plans to attend the University of Cincinnati pursuing a degree in communications. Work experience includes time with Main Street Van Wert.

Sempkowski is a senior at Van Wert High School. Following graduation, Rylan plans to enter the workforce as he prepares to enter the police academy with a goal of pursuing a career in law enforcement. work experiences include time with Walmart.

The five girl finalists were announced last week.

This year’s awards banquet will be held Wednesday, May 1. The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award Program was initiated 54 years ago by R.K. Thompson Jr. in honor of his father, the late R.K. Thompson Sr. Both men worked closely with young people and encouraged them to set high, but attainable, goals and then apply themselves to obtain those goals.