VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/12/2024

Friday April 12, 2024

1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a tree in the roadway.

2:51 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Vanhorn Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:26 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

6:12 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Nicholas Micheal Muter, 23, of Bowling Green is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer during a child exchange.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a tree across the roadway.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of trespassing.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to a report of a domestic dispute.

9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Venedocia St. Mary’s Road in York Township on a complaint of reckless operation.