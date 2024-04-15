VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/13/2024
Saturday April 13, 2024
12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Indiana Stateline Road in Harrison Township on a report of possible domestic violence.
9:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with leg pain.
10:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township to remove debris from the roadway.
11:33 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Gilbert Road in Jennings Township on a report of loose dogs.
11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check.
12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.
2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of domestic violence.
3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who may have been in mental distress. The subject was transported by Middle Point EMS to Ohio Health for further evaluation and treatment.
4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who may have been in mental distress.
5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of harassment.
6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of reckless driving.
6:38 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject not feeling well.
9:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a diabetic issue.
11:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Slane Road in Jackson Township attempting to locate a vehicle that may have been involved in a domestic situation in the City of Van Wert.
11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of suspicious activity.
11:25 0.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of reckless driving.
