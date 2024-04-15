VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/14/2024

Sunday April 14, 2024

12:22 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles being unruly.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a loose dog.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of subjects trespassing on railroad property.

2:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

3:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of criminal damage.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pearson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.