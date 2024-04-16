First Federal announces promotions

Submitted information

The Board of Directors of First Federal of Van Wert has announced the promotions of Diana Cearns, Lisa Lawson, Terra Bonifas, and Thad Eikenbary.

“We believe a key to our success are the talented people that work here.” says Brian Renner, President/CEO of First Federal. “We’re proud to announce these promotions, as these four individuals exemplify the dedication and service to not only First Federal, but our customers and our community.”

Clockwise from top left: Diana Cearns, Lisa Lawson, Terra Bonafis and Thad Eikenbary. Photos submitted

Diana Cearns was promoted to Vice President of Operations. She also continues to serve as the BSA Officer. Diana joined First Federal in 2011 and has over 30 years of banking experience. She is a graduate of Van Wert High School and received a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from The Ohio State University. Diana is a member of the Van Wert Optimist Club and Calvary Evangelical Church. She has also been involved in various community activities including Relay for Life. Diana and her husband, Paul, reside in rural Convoy and have two children, Courtney, and Cameron.

Lisa Lawson was promoted to Vice President of Customer Experience. Lisa joined First Federal in 2013 and has over 35 years of banking experience. Lisa is a member of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church and serves on the board of Crisis Care. She is also involved in various community activities including United Way Day of Caring. Lisa and her husband, Bill, reside in Van Wert and are the parents of Megan, Holly, and Abby.

Terra Bonifas was promoted to Administrative Officer. Terra began her career with First Federal in 2020 and has 10 years of banking experience. She is a graduate of Lincolnview High School and Ohio University. She serves as the board secretary for the YWCA, volunteers for the Chamber of Commerce Leadership council, and is the Treasurer of the Van Wert Rotary Club. She also volunteers for Career Connections and serves as a mentor for the Van Wert County Foundation Learn and Return program. Terra and her husband, Kirk, are the parents of two sons, Brooks, and Madden.

Thad Eikenbary was promoted to Vice President of Commercial Lending. Thad joined First Federal in 2021 after a lengthy career at Central Mutual Insurance. He is a graduate of Van Wert High School and Ohio Northern University. Thad has served on many community boards, and he is the current Van Wert City Council President. In addition, he also serves on the boards of the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and Youth for Christ. Thad and his wife, Laura, reside in Van Wert and are the parents of Jacey, Lauren, and Carter.