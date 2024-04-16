VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/15/2024

Monday April 15, 2024

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road for a motor vehicle crash on private property where a 2016 GMC Savanna driven by Ricky O. Pierce of Ohio City struck a utility pole.

9:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Chad Allen Ray Muter, 36, of Cridersville is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:48 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

1:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township on a report of domestic violence. Robert C. Ericson, 62, of Ridge Township was arrested for third-degree felony domestic violence. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.