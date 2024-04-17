Van Wert Police blotter 4/7-4/14/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 7 – arrested James Adam Lee Vibbert for disorderly conduct/fighting after an incident in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, April 7 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, April 7 – arrested Skyler M. Imler, 20, on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Sunday, April 7 – arrested Mercede Marie Jo Clark, 19, for driving under suspension while on George St., near Wall St.

Sunday, April 7 – a dispute occurred on North St.

Sunday, April 7 – arrested Jared Michael Jutte, 26, of Rockford for OVI following an incident on S. Walnut St.

Sunday, April 7 – a domestic violence report was taken after an incident in the 600 block of Hillcrest Dr.

Sunday, April 7 – a disabled vehicle was removed from the edge of the roadway in the 900 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, April 7 – a criminal damaging report at Walmart.

Monday, April 8 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of Thorn St.

Monday, April 8 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Monday, April 8 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Monday, April 8 – a construction vehicle traveling southbound on Shannon St. with a boom still upright struck several service lines and a traffic signal near W. Ervin Rd. The driver was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Monday, April 8 – a traffic stop was conducted on N. Washington St. near Christopher Crossing.

Monday, April 8 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.

Monday, April 8 – arrested Stacy Marie Young on an outstanding warrant for a bond violation through Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, April 8 – officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the 500 block of Center St.

Tuesday, April 9 – received a report of menacing in the 300 block of North St.

Tuesday, April 9 – a miscellaneous incident was reported to the police department.

Tuesday, April 9 – the police and fire departments responded to the 200 block of Middle St.

Tuesday, April 9 – arrested Catherine Rae-Gina for theft at Walmart.

Tuesday, April 9 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, April 10 – unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Linden Dr. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, April 10 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of Fox Rd. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, April 10 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 600 block of Hillcrest Dr. No charges were filed.

Thursday, April 11 – took a report of an assault that occurred in the 300 block of Taylor St.

Thursday, April 11 – a junk violation report was generated in the 900 block of Southway St.

Thursday, April 11 – a city ordinance violation was reported in the 700 block of S. Tyler St. An investigation is pending.

Thursday, April 11 – a city ordinance violation was observed in the 500 block of S. Vine St. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.

Thursday, April 11 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, April 11 – arrested Zachary Kupfersmith in the 500 block of N. Race St. for aggravated menacing and domestic violence by threat.

Thursday, April 11 – a hit-skip crash occurred in the middle school parking lot.

Thursday, April 11 – a hit-skip crash involving a sedan and a bicycle occurred at S. Harrison St. and E. Crawford St.

Friday, April 12 – officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Washington St. for a distraught male.

Friday, April 12 – arrested Shawn Michael Thomas, 39, of Van Wert for trespass in a habitation while in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Friday, April 12 – officers assisted Van Wert EMS in the 700 block of Liberty St.

Saturday, April 13 – a parking citation was issued in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St.

Saturday, April 13 – officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 1000 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, April 13 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, April 14 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave. Charges were filed as a result of the incident.

Sunday, April 14 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.