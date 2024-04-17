VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/16/2024

Tuesday April 16, 2024

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of breaking and entering, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Kayla Nicole Gladieux, 33, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. She has been charged with one fifth degree felony count of breaking and entering, and one first degree misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of harassment.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a subject mowing and blowing grass in the roadway.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a juvenile being unruly.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of reckless driving.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Brian Anthony Cutlip, 41, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.