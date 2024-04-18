VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/17/2024

Wednesday April 17, 2024

12:37 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with cardiac issues.

4:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:29 a.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire & EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. There was no crash found, the incident was caused by an automated alert generated by a dropped cell phone.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery in Ridge Township.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clayworth Road in Ridge Township on a report of a stray injured dog.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a complaint of a scam.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a dog being shot with a BB gun.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject in a vehicle along the roadway.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of violation of a protection order. Frank Leroy Ross Jr., 55, of Middle Point was arrested on a fifth-degree felony charge of violating protection order. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.