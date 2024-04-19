VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/18/2024

Thursday April 18, 2024

12:10 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject requesting transport, unknown problem.

2:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

6:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject driving with no lights.

8:44 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a loose dog.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 81 in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:59 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare ofvseveral dogs.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck along the road.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Frank Leroy Ross Jr. of Middle Point is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Samantha J. Lacy, 32, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a complaint of fraud.

3:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dover Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a fast heart rate.

6:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township to assist a subject.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on John Brown Road in Union Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Jason Scott Lutts, 41, of Middle Point Road in Washington Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to a report of a domestic dispute.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

11:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of High Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a nuisance fire.