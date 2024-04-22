Van Wert Police blotter 4/14-4/20/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 14 – officers responded to a miscellaneous incident in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, April 14 – arrested Brittney Barajas for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, April 15 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of S. Wayne St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Monday, April 15 – a theft was reported in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, April 15 – arrested Kari Parsons, 39, of Spencerville for theft after an incident at Walmart Super Center.

Monday, April 15 – a shoplifting incident was reported in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, April 16 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of S. Wayne St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, April 16 – a theft was reported at Rural King.

Tuesday, April 16 – a report was taken after EMS was assigned to a female not conscious or breathing in the 500 block of Gordon Ave.

Tuesday, April 16 – arrested Cheyanna Wheeler for theft without consent at 301 Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, April 16 – arrested Brian Anthony Cutlip, 41, of Van Wert on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 17 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 200 block of N. Cherry St.

Wednesday, April 17 – officers were assigned to the 1000 block of S. Washington St. for a fraud incident.

Wednesday, April 17 – the theft of a black Genesis bike was reported in the 900 block of George St.

Wednesday, April 17 – a two-vehicle crash occurred on Woodland Ave. near John Brown Rd.

Wednesday, April 17 – a hit-skip crash was reported to have occurred at S. Shannon St. and W. Main St.

Wednesday, April 17 – charged Crystal Collins with theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, April 18 – a report of criminal trespassing was taken in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, April 18 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Thursday, April 18 – police towed a vehicle with expired registration in the 1000 block of George St.

Friday, April 19 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, April 20 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 800 block of Elm St.

Saturday, April 20 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of Maple Ave.

Sateurday, April 20 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.