VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/19/2024

Friday April 19, 2024

2:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Jackson Township for a report of a stray dog.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Knittle Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for Napoleon Police.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Knittle Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Paulding County Sheriff.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jones Hughes Road in York Township on a report of suspicious activity.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Frank Leroy Ross Jr., 55, of Middle Point is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to stand by as a peace officer.

9:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.