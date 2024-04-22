VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/20/2024

Saturday April 20, 2024

1:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City.

2:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of trespassing.

8:46 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township on a report of two stray dogs.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of subjects shooting towards a residence.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a protection order violation.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash, no injuries were reported.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a subject of an assault that occurred in 2022 in Hoaglin Township.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township.

11:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had passed out.