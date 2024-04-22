VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/21/2024

Sunday April 21, 2024

12:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

1:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a possible protection order violation.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area near U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of suspicious activity.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in the Village of Middle Point on a trespassing complaint.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with an unknown problem.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a report of a possible burglary and an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of suspicious activity.