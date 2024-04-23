VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/22/2024

Monday April 22, 2024

8:10 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject not feeling well.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Willshire on a complaint about identity fraud.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a hit skip crash that occurred on private property.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a domestic dispute.

3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:12 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a subject dumping trash.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.