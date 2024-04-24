VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/23/2024

Tuesday April 23, 2024

3:56 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a field fire.

5:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a report of criminal damage.

1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious person at the property.

2:02 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.