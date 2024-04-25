Churches plan Cinco de Mayo event

Submitted information

25 members from Trinity and North Union Global Methodist Churches recently met with three facilitators to plan a Cinco de Mayo event for the community’s Spanish-speaking people. The hope is that at some point in time, there will be a Spanish speaking church. This idea was first presented by the Findlay Flatlands Circuit of the Global Methodist Church at their March 12 meeting in Harrod.

25 church members and three facilitators met to plan an enjoyable event for the Spanish-speaking people of our community. Photo by Rex Dolby

Host Pastor and Circuit Leader David To opened the meeting and led the discussion on the details of the event. Flatlands Circuit leader, Matt Burden, who is fluent in Spanish, and Trinity member Sheila Banos, whose native language is Spanish, teamed to inform the group of differences that might be encountered in cultures, communication, foods and cooking.

Fun, food, and fellowship will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the North Union Church on U.S. 127, about 2.7 miles north of Van Wert). The event is free.