Tragedy into Triumph event planned

Submitted information

Life is difficult. For some people life can even be crushing and there may be times in our lives when we feel like we cannot make it through. But there is hope. People do break through and turn their tragedies into triumphs with God’s help. Now, a special simulcast event, Tragedy into Triumph, is planned to share some of these stories.

The Tragedy into Triumph event will be held May 4-5 at Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene 1145 W. Main St. Van Wert, to help people overcome tragedies in their lives. Each speaker will focus on real world tragedies that can happen to any of us. This is a free event with no ticket required and all are welcome to participate.

The lineup and speaking times of the nationwide simulcast are as follows:

Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m. — Coach Jim Tressel (Adversity); Jim Tressel became the head coach at Youngstown State University in 1986 and appeared in the playoffs 10 times and won four national championships. In 10 seasons as the head coach of the Buckeyes, he won one national championship and seven Big Ten championships.

Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. — Wendell Brown (Addiction/Instant Gratification); A former 82nd Airborne Division Soldier and founder of Tragedy Into Triumph, Wendell will share how one compromise for instant gratification led to heartache and addiction, until he met Jesus Christ.

Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. — Auntie Anne Beiler (Loss/Abuse); Auntie Anne will share how the loss of a child and abuse was overcome to help others and start the largest pretzel franchise in the world.