VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/24/2024
Wednesday April 24, 2024
12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise disturbance.
4:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
4:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a water main break.
5:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject walking along the roadway.
8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:25 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of two stray dogs.
8:52 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for subject having difficulty breathing.
9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.
11:59 a.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded resident from the City of Van Wert to the City of Delphos.
2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:39 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two stray dogs.
4:41 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at Mendon Road and Ohio 709 in York Township. A 2013 Ford F150 driven by Michael Allmandinger of Van Wert was southbound on Mendon Road and failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Lyn Stewart of York Township. Stewart was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to remove debris from the roadway.
5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
5:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a subject with an unknown problem.
10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.
10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
