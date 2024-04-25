VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/24/2024

Wednesday April 24, 2024

12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise disturbance.

4:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a water main break.

5:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject walking along the roadway.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:25 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of two stray dogs.

8:52 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for subject having difficulty breathing.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded resident from the City of Van Wert to the City of Delphos.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:39 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two stray dogs.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at Mendon Road and Ohio 709 in York Township. A 2013 Ford F150 driven by Michael Allmandinger of Van Wert was southbound on Mendon Road and failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Lyn Stewart of York Township. Stewart was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to remove debris from the roadway.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

5:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a subject with an unknown problem.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.